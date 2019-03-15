Thousands of Cork students take part in global climate march

Thousands of students from dozens of Cork schools walked out of classes today to demand immediate government action on climate change.

Similar protests are taking place around the country, with students demonstrating outside their local authorities and school gates.

Large crowds gathered in Emmett Place near the Opera House more than an hour before the march was due to start.

The message was loud and clear: We want change now.

READ MORE Students around the country march in climate action protest

Chants of "change now" and "leave your carbon in the soil" could be heard as the students marched through the city to Cork's City Hall with huge numbers of pedestrians and shoppers showing their support.

Cork student protest...live https://t.co/mHC5IQGSb2— Random Cork Stuff (@RandomCorkStuff) March 15, 2019

The march is the latest stage in an escalating movement among young people that was started by 16-year-old Swedish student Greta Thurnberg. For the last 10 weeks, students have been striking outside Cork's City

Hall and in other parts of the country to send the message that they want urgent action.

Students take part in a demonstration against climate change during a Friday Global Climate Strike in Parliament Square in London

Placards called for immediate action on climate change.

Slogans such a "the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it" made it clear that these students have had enough.

The school children of Cork demanding action on climate change outside the City Hall. pic.twitter.com/ON2sDMcVRy— Tony Langlois (@tchianneteux) March 15, 2019