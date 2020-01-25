News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thousands expected to join rally against violence in Drogheda today

Keane Mulready Woods.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 07:09 AM

Locals will gather for a rally in Drogheda this afternoon.

It follows recent gang-related violence in the area in recent weeks.

The 'Standing Together' rally was organised following the death of 17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods.

Locals will meet on the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda at 1.30pm for the solidarity rally.

It is the location of where an innocent taxi driver was shot and injured a number of weeks ago.

From there, they will march towards St Peter's Church in West Street.

Thousands of people are expected to attend, while a large Garda presence is also anticipated.

The Mayor of Drogheda says it is understandable if locals are too afraid to join the march.

"It's understandable that some people will be very nervous about coming out to the demonstration," said Paul Bell.

"I want to make this quite clear: An Garda Síochána are assuring us that there will be security at the demonstration and that the communities will be supported to enable them to voice their democratic right to an end to violence in their community, an end to drug activity in their community and also to protect young people in the community."

