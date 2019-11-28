News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thousands expected for climate action strikes tomorrow

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 04:29 PM

Thousands of youngsters are expected to strike for climate action again tomorrow.

The latest march takes place ahead of next week's conference on Climate Change in Madrid.

The European Parliament this week approved a resolution declaring a climate and environmental emergency in Europe and globally ahead of this conference, urging the European Commission to ensure that all relevant legislative and budgetary proposals are fully aligned with the objective of limiting global warming to under 1.5 °C.

Youth climate activists from Cork are urging as many people as possible to join them on the streets in protest. They will assemble at 12.15pm on Grand Parade and march down South Mall, Parnell Place and up Patrick Street, reassembling on Grand Parade for a rally at 2pm.

It is their third large march. On September 20, approximately 7,000 people attended a strike in Cork. This time, they plan to focus on the potential import of fracked gas through Shannon and Cork.

Mira Henchi, 15, from Fermoy said, "Cork and Shannon LNG going ahead would lock Ireland into further fossil fuel dependency, despite the Government's apparent commitment to their Climate Action Plan. Join us on the streets to call out this blatant hypocrisy."

Órlaith O'Neill, 13, from Ballinlough said that young people "can't get to live the life that we have dreamed of because all the government is worrying about is economic growth".

Áine Vallely, 13, from Cork city said the Government has to act to secure the future: "I would like a future where I don’t have to worry about not being able to breathe because of polluted air."

"At the moment the Government is lying to our faces and it is disgusting to see our own leaders of our country let everyone down and leave the children to fight for climate justice. We need to act now before it is too late."

In September, some 7.5 million people took part in climate strikes globally.

The Cork city protest is one of a number taking place nationwide.

In Limerick, protestors will march from Arthur's Quay Park at 1pm. In Dublin, they will gather outside Leinster House at 1pm.

Events will also take place in Ennis, Drogheda, Dundalk, Drogheda, Navan, Castlebar, Letterkenny, Kenmare, Tralee, Castlebar, Maynooth, Navan, Cavan, Kilkenny, Greystones, and Waterford.

