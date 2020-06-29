News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill
The remains of Bobby Storey arriving at his family home in west Belfast. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
By Press Association
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 09:20 PM

Those attending the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey must observe social distancing, Sinn Féin’s deputy leader has said.

Michelle O’Neill said all those in attendance at the funeral in Belfast on Tuesday should observe public health advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My message would be very simple, my message is to follow public health advice, socially distance, stay apart and follow the regulations,” the deputy First Minister told a press conference at Stormont on Monday.

First Minister Arlene Foster added: “It is important that people do stick to the public health regulation and respect the fact that we are still in a situation where Covid-19 could be spread.” 

Hundreds lined the streets on Friday as the remains of the former leading IRA figure arrived at his home in west Belfast.

He was a highly influential presence within his community throughout the Troubles and subsequent peace process.

A guard of honour was formed near his Andersonstown home on Friday evening.

Mr Storey was 64 and had been unwell for a period of time.

He died in England on June 21 following an unsuccessful lung transplant.

READ MORE

Groups of up to 30 to be permitted to gather outdoors in the North

More on this topic

Sinn Féin 'unaware' of Paddy Holohan's mayoral nomination, but it 'was wrong'Sinn Féin 'unaware' of Paddy Holohan's mayoral nomination, but it 'was wrong'

Paddy Holohan: Controversial Sinn Féin councillor reinstated to party Paddy Holohan: Controversial Sinn Féin councillor reinstated to party

Sinn Féin abstains for first time in Dáil vote on Special Criminal CourtSinn Féin abstains for first time in Dáil vote on Special Criminal Court

Pearse Doherty taken to hospital 'as a precaution' after suffering back spasm at Leinster House Pearse Doherty taken to hospital 'as a precaution' after suffering back spasm at Leinster House

TOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

Michael McGrath rules out austerity as he takes up public expenditure ministryMichael McGrath rules out austerity as he takes up public expenditure ministry

'This is just great for the parish' - new Taoiseach Micheál Martin comes home to Ballinlough'This is just great for the parish' - new Taoiseach Micheál Martin comes home to Ballinlough

Mother of Noah Donohoe told him ‘he would change the world’Mother of Noah Donohoe told him ‘he would change the world’

Holohan and Donnelly raise concerns over international travelHolohan and Donnelly raise concerns over international travel


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »