News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Thomas Cook rescue flight diverts to Shannon with technical problem

Thomas Cook rescue flight diverts to Shannon with technical problem
File image of an Atlas Air Boeing 747 jet on a previous visit to Shannon.
By Pat Flynn
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 03:23 PM

One of over 40 aircraft taking part in the effort to repatriate 150,000 Thomas Cook holidaymakers was forced to divert to Shannon Airport last night after suffering technical issues off the southwest coast.

Atlas Air flight GTI-2868 was on its way to Orlando, Florida in the US to collect passengers left stranded there by the collapse of the holiday company. The same aircraft had earlier repatriated hundreds of passengers from New York to Manchester.

Flight 2868 departed Manchester at around 7.30pm yesterday and was on its way to Orlando to collect more stranded travellers when the crew reported the problem. There were 20 crew members on board but no passengers.

The Boeing 747-400 jet was about 500km southwest of Shannon when the crew entered a holding pattern over the ocean while they attempted to troubleshoot the issue.

The pilot confirmed they had suffered a systems malfunction that wouldn’t allow them to continue across the Atlantic and after circling for a time, opted to divert to Shannon to refuel and continue later.

The crew turned around and rerouted to Shannon where they landed safely at 10.20pm.

The flight was scheduled to continue to Florida at around midnight after the aircraft had been refuelled and the crew received a new flight plan. However, the jet was instead towed from the terminal to a remote parking stand where it remained for the night.

The flight continued its journey to Orlando at 1.30pm today.

On Sunday, three Boeing 767 jets were flown from Miami in the US to Shannon Airport where they remained on standby to take part in the repatriation effort when it got underway yesterday.

Two of the aircraft later left Shannon for the Spanish islands of Menorca and Gran Canaria while the third was sent to Gatwick Airport in England.

READ MORE

Thomas Cook passengers give staff carrier bags of cash after flight home

More on this topic

Thomas Cook: Tourism experts explain the travel company’s collapseThomas Cook: Tourism experts explain the travel company’s collapse

What will liquidators do with Thomas Cook?What will liquidators do with Thomas Cook?

Thomas Cook passengers give staff carrier bags of cash after flight homeThomas Cook passengers give staff carrier bags of cash after flight home

600,000 Thomas Cook travellers left stuck in 18 countries; 4,500 holidaymakers in the North affected600,000 Thomas Cook travellers left stuck in 18 countries; 4,500 holidaymakers in the North affected


TOPIC: Thomas Cook

More in this Section

Millennials pessimistic about economic and social future, survey findsMillennials pessimistic about economic and social future, survey finds

Members of Defence Forces being recruited by public sector, representative group saysMembers of Defence Forces being recruited by public sector, representative group says

Two juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two womenTwo juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two women

110 assaults on prison staff by prisoners in 2018110 assaults on prison staff by prisoners in 2018


Lifestyle

The Cork Friends of Crumlin Charity Ball will take place on November 2 at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.Crumlin Chairty Ball highlights the need to support Cork's sickest children

Cathy Desmond selects the best upcoming events from the worlds of music, opera and ballet.Classical pursuits: Upcoming events in music, opera and ballet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »