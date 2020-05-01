'This virus has not been beaten yet' - Doctors urge people to stay home over bank holiday

Doctors have urged people to maintain social distancing guidelines and stay at home over the long weekend.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) warned the public to continue to keep their guard up because this Covid-19 virus has not been beaten.

Speaking ahead of the bank holiday weekend, Dr Padraig McGarry, president of the IMO, said healthcare workers had huge appreciation for the sacrifices the public were making.

IMO urges public to keep vigilant ahead of the long weekend https://t.co/IBDKcWo95R — Irish Medical Organisation (@IMO_IRL) May 1, 2020

He added: “As tough as it is to be apart from loved ones and friends for such a long period of time, we must remember that we are doing the right thing by keeping our distance from each other and following the guidelines of the Government and public health experts.

“The extraordinary sacrifices that the public have made have had a huge impact and will not be forgotten.

“However, we must continue to keep our guard up because this virus has not been beaten yet.

“Every decision we make can be the difference between life and death and will have significant repercussions down the line.

“Whether those repercussions are positive or negative depends on us all.”

READ MORE Easing lockdown laws in different counties too difficult and risky – Regina Doherty

Dr McGarry said the virus could be overcome by maintaining “the solidarity” across Ireland.

Dr McGarry added that life as we knew it had “changed utterly” in the past number of weeks. A guide to social distancing alongside a statue of Christ on the grounds of the Church of Sacred Heart in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The shockwaves from the virus will be felt in Ireland for a long time, and people need to prepare for the fact that a return to some kind of normality won’t come overnight, but rather in planned phases,” he added.

He urged people to stay at home over the long weekend, but also to seek medical help if they needed it.

He continued: “Covid-19 has had a massive effect on us all, but other healthcare needs have not gone away because of it.

“Our healthcare workers are still here providing assistance and treatment for a range of issues in a safe environment so make sure you get in touch with your GP or emergency services immediately if you experience any symptoms that concern you.”