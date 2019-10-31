News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
This rural town with a population of 2,000 people is celebrating a €1m Lotto win

Staff at the store where the winning ticket was sold celebrate. Picture: MacInnes Photograph
By Steve Neville
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 11:19 AM

A rural town in Longford, with a population of just over 2,000 people, is celebrating a €1m Lotto win.

A ticket bought in Ballymahon claimed the top proze in Wednesday's Daily Million draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Smyth’s SuperValu on the town's Main Street.

Ballymahon had more Lotto success in 2015 when a winning ticket for a €2.9m ackpot was also sold at same store.

Pat Smyth, owner of the shop, said it was terrific.

"For such a small town to have achieved two significant lottery wins in such a short period is just fantastic, we are absolutely thrilled for one of our lucky customers," he said.

"Word of the win is spreading like wildfire this morning and I know the entire town will be over the moon with this persons win.

"It’s all anybody can talk about in the store this morning and the overriding sentiment is that they are hoping that it is a local customer who has the winning ticket.

€1m is a huge amount of money but this will be absolutely life-changing for one lucky person in a small town like Ballymahon.

In 2019, seven new millionaires has been created in the Daily Million game.

The National Lottery has also confirmed two players in Limerick and Waterford have each won €111,972 in Wednesday’s Lotto draw.

The two players both matched five numbers and the bonus, narrowly missing out on the €2.3 million jackpot on offer.

