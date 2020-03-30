News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

'This isn't an orange and green issue' - Stormont leaders 'united on saving lives' during pandemic

'This isn't an orange and green issue' - Stormont leaders 'united on saving lives' during pandemic
By Press Association
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 07:52 PM

Stormont’s leaders have acknowledged they are at odds on certain coronavirus issues, but have insisted they are united on the main goal of saving lives.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill said differences of opinion should be expected within a five-party coalition government.

The First Minister and Deputy First Minister were responding to reports of growing tensions around the executive table over issues such as testing numbers, personal protection equipment stocks and closure of non-essential businesses.

Earlier this month, the two main executive parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin, were also divided on when schools should close.

At the leaders’ daily Covid-19 press briefing at Stormont today, Mrs Foster said: “We are a five-party executive, I don’t think there is anybody who shies away from that fact.

“But be very clear – we know that this is a national emergency, we know that we have to step up to the plate and whatever differences we may have about emphasis, or ways of doing things, or who do we listen to, it is important that we are able to be free to have those discussions at the executive, then come forward with a common strategy and that is what we’ve done today.”

READ MORE

Bus and rail workers in the North coughed or spat at by people claiming to have Covid-19

Ms O’Neill, who said executive ministers had agreed a refreshed strategy on Monday, rejected any suggestion the disagreements were linked to traditional political divisions.

“This isn’t an orange and green issue,” she said.

“This isn’t Dublin versus London. It’s not even about the DUP versus Sinn Féin, this is about me standing up for the views that I have heard from those people who work on the frontline and I will continue to do that.

“And I will also continue to work with executive colleagues.”

With 123 new cases of the infection reported, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland is 533.

Ms O’Neill said she would not be a “wallflower” and hold back from expressing her views within the executive.

“We are a five-party executive, at many times and on many given issues we’ll have a difference of opinion,” she said.

“The executive’s priority is about saving lives, it’s about how do we protect our people as best that we can.”

New regulations enforcing social distancing in the North include fines of up to £5,000 for those failing to follow laws to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The regulations, which came into force on Saturday night, flow from the emergency laws passed at Westminster last week.

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill said the regulations would be reviewed every three weeks and fines could be potentially increased, to as high as £100,000, if they felt there was a need for tougher sanctions.

READ MORE

Paramedic stops seeing daughters to stay on frontline; Appeals for public to heed Covid-19 advice

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

HSE working on a model to allow it to scale up critical care capacity

Harris commits to provide Covid-19 financial support and PPE to nursing homesHarris commits to provide Covid-19 financial support and PPE to nursing homes

HSE to use 19 private hospitals in Covid-19 battle; 'Not nationalisation' says TaoiseachHSE to use 19 private hospitals in Covid-19 battle; 'Not nationalisation' says Taoiseach

Movement restrictions likely to continue after Easter Sunday, says Tony HolohanMovement restrictions likely to continue after Easter Sunday, says Tony Holohan


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus