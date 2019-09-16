News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'This is the time to bring in the experts' - Farmers not satisfied with result of beef talks

'This is the time to bring in the experts' - Farmers not satisfied with result of beef talks
Hugh Doyle of the Beef Plan Movement
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 08:59 AM

A spokesperson for the Beef Plan Movement has said he is recommending to farmers accept the agreement reached in talks at the weekend.

However, Hugh Doyle also warned that he has no control over protests and pickets at processing plants.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that on Sunday “after 44 hours on the go” he had finally gotten to bed thinking he “had something to come back with to farmers.”

On Sunday he drove to Ballyjamesduff to speak to farmers protesting at the processing plant where he explained the plan but it was rejected.

“They said until the base price is raised they won’t budge.

You have no idea of the frustration and sense of abandonment felt by farmers. They (farmers and processors) just don’t understand each other.

Farmers are seeing their livelihoods “going down the toilet” and “they can’t pay their bills,” added Mr Doyle.

“I have no control over that picket, it just started organically.”

He called on all parties to “take a step back” and find some middle ground.

"Fiddling" with a ticking bomb was not the way to deal with the problem, he said. “This is the time to bring in the experts.”

READ MORE

Suspect held after major manhunt faces 10 charges

More on this topic

Faction to stay on beef picket linesFaction to stay on beef picket lines

Agreement to end beef crisis reached following marathon talksAgreement to end beef crisis reached following marathon talks

Varadkar calls for end to protests are beef talks set to resumeVaradkar calls for end to protests are beef talks set to resume

Bord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the RepublicBord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the Republic


TOPIC: Beef price crisis

More in this Section

Suspect held after major manhunt faces 10 chargesSuspect held after major manhunt faces 10 charges

Family of 67-year-old missing from Dublin very concerned for her wellbeing Family of 67-year-old missing from Dublin very concerned for her wellbeing

Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced

Gardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick StGardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick St


Lifestyle

When I was in secondary school I started working part-time as a waitress and I suppose I caught the hospitality bug back then.You've been served: General manager at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa Caitriona O’Keeffe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »