'This is the f**king end of Fianna Fáil': Party members react to possible Fine Gael coalition

Some members of Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party say the possible coalition with Fine Gael will spell the end of the party for good.

The policy document, forged with Fine Gael was emailed to the parliamentary party and local councillors this afternoon.

Deputy leader Dara Calleary acknowledged almost immediately that he was aware their membership would be dissatisfied with the decision.

In an email accompanying the policy document to local councillors, Mr Calleary noted "this is a difficult decision" for some of the elected representatives.

"Our party has never shirked from the challenge of government in testing times- I believe we cannot shirk that challenge on this occasion," he wrote.

Reports of a difference in opinion in the party have been rife since the February election, with many grassroots and elected members disagreeing with the party's stance on working with Fine Gael and rejecting Sinn Féin after they won the popular vote.

The policy document produced today only widened that gap, with one elected representative telling the Examiner: "This is the f**king end of Fianna Fáil."

"With this deal we have essentially put Sinn Féin into opposition for the next five years and made them the credible alternative," the source said.

"We've played right into their hands, because when the cuts come after COVID19, and they are coming, Sinn Féin can stand up and argue against them.

"The only policy the party has had for over a year is to make Micheál Martin the Taoiseach.

"The pandemic might help Micheal in that, but it could end the party, and everyone knows but we only have bad options."

Fianna Fáil would require an Ard Fheis vote to pass such a programme of government, unless the party Ard Comhairle voted with a two thirds majority to bypass such a vote.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they try to avoid an Ard Fheis altogether because they know that the membership won't go for this," the source added.

Orla Leyden, a Fianna Fáil Councillor in Roscommon believes the party should hold a postal vote, similar to the one held by the Labour Party for their leadership contest, in order to consult the membership.

"I find it strange they have proceeded so far without membership consultation," she said.

"I find it quite upsetting, the membership feel their views aren't being consulted and if there is a poll and the membership decides this coalition is what's needed, I can sit comfortably with that.

"Based on what I'm hearing, the membership isn't happy, and many including myself don't think this coalition is the way to go.

"What's the point of paying for membership and joining a party if you're not consulted on issues as big as this? We are consulted on lots of other issues that are minor in comparison.

"It was made so clear during the General Election that they were ruling out working with Fine Gael, if it wasn't made as clear and definitive, and later was changed without consulting membership you could maybe understand it.

"Organisations need to work from the bottom up, if you lose the grass roots you've lost your core and essence, and if you lose that, come next election you have nothing to work from."

The parliamentary party is due to have a teleconference to discuss the document at around 5pm.