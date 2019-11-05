News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'This is simply obscene': 679 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, highest figure of 2019

'This is simply obscene': 679 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, highest figure of 2019
By Steve Neville
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 11:53 AM

There are 679 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today, the highest figure of the year so far.

The INMO's Trolley Watch figures found that 481 patients are waiting for beds in the emergency department with 198 waiting in wards elsewhere.

The figure is the second-highest ever recorded.

The worst-affected hospitals include:

  • University Hospital Limerick: 63
  • University Hospital Cork: 60
  • Letterkenny University Hospital: 47
  • South Tipperary General Hospital: 40
  • Sligo University Hospital: 39
  • University Hospital Waterford: 39

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO General Secretary, said the numbers were "simply obscene".

"Winter has not even started, and Irish hospitals are overwhelmed. Our members are faced with an inhumane working environment, while patients are put at ever-increasing risk.

"50,000 people marched to support nurses and midwives during the strike. They did so for an end to short staffing and a better health service.

"The government’s delay in implementing the strike settlement, along with the recruitment freeze, has driven more nurses and midwives out of the public health service.

"It’s time for extra emergency staffing, an end to the recruitment ban, and for hospitals to curtail services until safe patient and staff levels are reached."

The INMO highlighted South Tipperary General as a hospital in crisis.

They say that despite it being one of the country’s smaller hospitals, it has more patients on trolleys than some of the largest.

The 679 patients waiting on trolleys is up on yesterday's figure which stood at 595.

Last week, the INMO stated that last month was the worst-ever October for overcrowding and the second-worst month since records began.

There were 11,452 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals over the course of the month.

They warned that due to the overcrowding and "chronic understaffing" patients are at "grave risk".

READ MORE

Expensive bikes being stolen and stripped for online auctions, warns garda

More on this topic

Insurers urged to update ‘discriminatory’ HIV policiesInsurers urged to update ‘discriminatory’ HIV policies

Nearly 600 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsNearly 600 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

'Gamechanging' PrEP programme to reduce HIV rates being rolled out from today'Gamechanging' PrEP programme to reduce HIV rates being rolled out from today

International Stress Awareness Week: 7 signs you might be too stressedInternational Stress Awareness Week: 7 signs you might be too stressed


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Green Party throws weight behind SDLP in South BelfastGreen Party throws weight behind SDLP in South Belfast

229,449 litres of beer and 36,720 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in October229,449 litres of beer and 36,720 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in October

Refurbishing Leixlip water plant 'like trying to change the tyres on a car while it is still heading down the road'Refurbishing Leixlip water plant 'like trying to change the tyres on a car while it is still heading down the road'

Expensive bikes being stolen and stripped for online auctions, warns gardaExpensive bikes being stolen and stripped for online auctions, warns garda


Lifestyle

It was a case of love at first sight for college sweethearts Rachel Roche and Philip Horan.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love as college sweethearts tie the knot

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

The third annual Dublin Podcast Festival takes place across the month of November in various venues across the capital. There’s a bit of everything, from feminism to sports to economics to Sweet Valley High.Podcast Corner: Heavy-hitters go live for Dublin Podcast Festival

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »