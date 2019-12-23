News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'This is our fourth Christmas without Ciara. It's hard,' says mother who lost daughter following concert

The mother of a Kilkenny girl who died at a concert in Dublin is preparing for a fourth Christmas without her beloved daughter.

17-year-old Ciara Lawlor suffered from a heart condition and collapsed at a Kodaline event in Marley Park in July 2016.

She was pronounced dead in hospital shortly afterwards.

The teenager had a rare and potentially fatal underlying heart condition that was only diagnosed at autopsy, an inquest heard.

Her mother, Eimear, says this time of the year is very tough for her.

"This is our fourth Christmas without Ciara. It's hard but you just have to keep yourself busy," said Ms Lawlor.

"With family and friends, we mark her presence in the house every day.

"We bought a set of candles and we're going to light that on Christmas Day, kind of like a shrine."

Ms Lawlor told Newstalk having two sons helps with her loss.

"I get up for them, and they really miss their sister," she told the Lunchtime Live show.

"I put them first and I try to have a brave face for them and that helps me to get up in the morning.

"It does an awful lot of difference.

"Part of your heart is empty, but there's other parts that are full because of the other children in your life".

'It was no sight for a parent to see': Mother remembers 'vivacious' Ciara Lawlor a year after her death at Kodaline concert

