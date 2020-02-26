News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'This is not just about the rugby match': Healy-Rae calls for emergency Dáil meeting on coronavirus plans

By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 11:39 AM

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae is calling on the Government to hold an emergency sitting of the Dáil to discuss plans to cope with the coronavirus.

The response to date has been “a mish-mash” he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show.

“The government should be in the Dáil to discuss preparedness. The government and local authorities should have procedures in place.

“This is not just about the (rugby) match, it’s about clarity.”

Mr Healy-Rae also said that he did not think it was safe for schools to go on trips to regions affected by the virus.

“I don’t think it’s safe to be taking students to that country (Italy) at all.”

"Public representatives were there to work for the people who elected them," he added, "and we're there to work for their constituents on every aspect of their life".

When it was pointed out that he was not a health expert, Mr Healy-Rae said he was “very tuned in to what was happening.”

The coronavirus “is a threat to our economy and every aspect of our lives, we’re all going along with blinkers on. People expect more from us," he said.

“It should be clear, there should be clarity about what we should be doing.”

