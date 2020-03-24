'This is not a lockdown' - Govt announces more measures to fight spread of Covid-19

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk

The Government has announced more measures in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19

Here are some of the new measures brought in until April 19: People to only leave home for essential work, exercise, going to the supermarket or medical facilities;

No travel within or outside Ireland should happen unless absolutely necessary;

Construction sites and factories do not have to close but physical distancing can be employed;

More park rangers and gardaí in public spaces to ensure social distancing;

Weekly emergency Covid-19 welfare payment increased to €350 - State to pay up to 70% of a workers' salary - capped at €410 a week;

All non-essential retail outlets, theatres and clubs to close, hotels to restrict occupancy, cafes and restaurants restricted to take away only;

All places of worship are to restrict numbers;

Private hospitals will work as public hospitals;

Govt commits to €4bn package for businesses;

All sporting events even behind closed doors cancelled;

At a press briefing, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said they have announced new restrictions in a "great national effort" to counter the spread of coronavirus.

The new guidelines for movement, which will run until April 19, include a ban on gatherings of more than four people, all non-essential travel, with the government advising citizens to only leave their homes for essential work, going to the supermarket or medical facilities.

"Stay at home if at all possible," The Taoiseach said.

"Individuals should work from home if possible and all non-essential indoor visits to other people's homes should be avoided.

"We cannot stop the virus but we can push it back, all of our resources are being deployed in the national effort."

Mr Varadkar started by saying that the there are three types of measures on the way.

They are: New measures to slow the spread of the virus as recommended by the Chief Medical Officer and the National Public Health Emergency Team - an expert team of public health doctors, virologists and scientists.

New measures to assist those who have lost or will lose their jobs as a consequence of the Emergency and a scheme to ensure that many others do not and remain on the payroll rather than being laid off.

New emergency legislation that we are asking the Dáil and Seanad to enact before the end of the week.

He has advised that people to stay at home, if at all possible, and said they can only leave home to go to work, go to shops for essential supplies or exercise, while visits to other people's homes should be avoided and social gatherings of more than four people should be avoided also.

Mr Varadkar said: "We need to do more. I'm asking you to stay at home if at all possible to buy us time".

You should only leave home to go to work if necessary, and to get supplies. Non essential visits to other's homes are to be avoided.

The measures will formalise what has already caused disruption for restaurants, cafés, hairdressers, theatres and clubs a range of other service sectors regarded as non-essential, with the government now formally advising they should now close.

All theatres, clubs, bingo halls and hairdressers are to shut, while hotels are to restrict occupancy as much as possible.

All cafes and restaurants should restrict their operations to take away only.

Construction workers in Dublin today. Pic: Collins.

The Taoiseach also said construction sites and factories do not have to be shut but physical distancing can be employed.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said the measures have had to be stepped up due to the fact more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country.

He said: “Forty-five per cent of the cases have been community transmission where we have not been able to identify the original source through contact tracing and one in four of the cases are healthcare workers.

“We need to move rapidly, comprehensively and quickly. That is why we have stepped up the measures.”

Here’s a list of the new restrictions being announced pic.twitter.com/QnDPnfDxt6— Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) March 24, 2020

He also said that no travel within or outside Ireland should happen unless it is absolutely necessary, while all planned cruise ship travel to Ireland will cease.

All sporting events, both indoor and outdoor, and taking part behind closed doors will cease.

An increased presence of park rangers and gardaí in public spaces will increase to ensure implementation of social distancing.

Gardaí will “increase interventions” to ensure compliance with the measures but such interventions will be used “sparingly”, he said.

"Let's play our part to ensure they're not needed at all," the Taoiseach added.

It has also emerged that schools across Ireland will not reopen after Friday.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says that although schools are closed up to March 29, they will not be opening immediately after that.

READ MORE Students urged to ignore speculation about exams and keep focused on studies

As expected, an increase in the weekly emergency Covid-19 welfare payment was announced. It will go up from €203 to €350 a week.

Employees and the self-employed who have lost all their work because of the coronavirus can get that payment.

It has also approved a scheme for the government to pay up to 70% of a workers' salary - as long as the employer pays the other 30%.

That will be capped at €410 a week, or a €38,000 salary a year, from the Government and is designed to keep as many people in employment as possible while the crisis continues.

Paschal Donohoe said the €410 income supplement will be tax free and the criteria will be a "minimum 25% decline in turnover or inability to pay employees" that's set down in guidelines.

There will also be enhanced protections for people facing difficulties with their mortgages, rent or utility bills.

Mr Donohoe said: “As we work to diminish the impact of this global health pandemic, we will ensure that the economic impact on those who have lost their jobs or had their hours or income reduced is minimised to the greatest extent possible.

"The measures being introduced today aim to provide income support to those who need it while also giving confidence to employers to retain the link with employees so that when this crisis passes - and it will pass – our people can get back to work as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

“This builds on the work the Government has done with respect to repayment breaks on mortgages and business loans, a prohibition on evictions and rent increases, and the deferral of rates for businesses."

"The cost of all of this will be great, but we can bear it and we will be able to pay it back and we do so willingly because it is the right thing to do," the Taoiseach said.

The self employed will also be covered, I know how worried they are at the moment, the government will do everything we can to sustain you.

Mr Varadkar said any person in a household who is asked to self-isolate because a fellow householder is showing symptoms is also entitled to €350 per week.

“The Covid-19 illness benefit will also apply to household members who are also being asked to self-isolate but do not have the virus themselves.”

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the country is “accosted by a pandemic that knows no border or boundaries”.

Mr Donohoe said: “This public health crisis is like no other. This economic crisis is also very different to others. It requires a different response.

“This is because the very severe disruption has placed otherwise healthy businesses in jeopardy. Our citizens are under great strain.

“The payment to employers is to encourage them to retain employees on their pay roll during this period. It is available to employers who suffer either a minimum of 25% decline in turnover and inability to pay normal wages and other circumstances.

“For the next 12 weeks such employers will be supported in the order of 70% of an employee’s income.”

A shop sign saying it is closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Pic: Denis Minihane

The social welfare measures announced by the government will cost an estimated €3.7bn over 12 weeks. They will lapse after 12 weeks in the middle of June.

Mr Donohoe confirmed that they will need to borrow to fund the measures.

A framework agreement with private hospitals has been agreed, meaning they will operate as public hospitals for the duration of the emergency, which they have agreed to do on a not-for-profit basis, after consultation with the government.

The Taoiseach concluded by saying: "This is not a lockdown."

“I wouldn’t use the term lockdown. It is a term that causes a lot more confusion than clarity and is therefore one that I don’t intend to use.

“I heard Italy was in lockdown but then factories and construction sites are still open.”

Educational institutions, including schools and creches were closed almost two weeks ago after Mr Varadkar was advised by top medical officers that it would be essential in limiting the spread of coronavirus.

Joe McHugh has stated that the main focus of his department is having the state exams sit as normal in the June 3-23 period.

Last week it was announced the 2020 Leaving Cert and Junior Cert oral and practical examinations had been cancelled, and all students who had been due to take the tests would be awarded full marks for that portion of the module.

The previous restrictions on pubs and universities will all be extended.

Emergency legislation to impose a three-month rent freeze and a ban on evictions was approved by cabinet on Tuesday morning, and will be dealt with this week by the Dáil, when it sits on Thursday and is likely to be approved by the Seanad on Friday.

However Sinn Féin's Housing spokesman Eoin Ó'Broin has indicated that he will be tabling amendments the legislation.