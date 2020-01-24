News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence

'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence
Gardaí investigating Keane Mulready-Woods' murder in Drogheda recently.
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, January 24, 2020 - 06:19 PM

Families and communities affected by intimidation over drug debts in Drogheda are “gripped by fear” and afraid to speak out, a support group has said.

The Family Addiction Support Network (FASN) said families across the north east experience “incredible stress and strain” as a result of the impact of drug use by a loved one.

Project coordinator Jackie McKenna said the Government should feel “shame” for the appalling lack of drug services, particularly in counties Louth and Meath, where she said there was no HSE addiction counselling, outreach or drug education services.

Ms McKenna said the network operates across four counties of the north east (including Cavan and Monaghan), with no paid staff and only receives €7,500 in funding annually for counselling services, which came from the North East Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (NERDATF).

She is one of the speakers at tomorrow's protest in Drogheda, which is being held following the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

Detectives believe one of the two feuding gangs in the town, aided by north Dublin criminal associates, carried out the juvenile's murder.

17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods
17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods

Ms McKenna told the Irish Examiner the “horrific murder” has had a devastating impact: “Can you imagine the impact on the family, the wider family, on the local community - the fall out from it, the amount of people traumatised by it?”

She said families in the town that the network have been supporting over the years are, in general, experiencing “sheer helplessness” in how to respond to loved ones taking drugs or involved in the illicit market.

“There's a fear gripping families and communities regarding intimidation and drug debts,” she said. “There's a fear in speaking out.”

READ MORE

Cork stabbing victim was 'a hero' who was full of 'empathy and compassion', says friend's mother

She said her message to the crowd at tomorrow's protest is that people affected are “not alone” and that FASN is a “safe space” for them.

As well as running regular meetings, they provide counselling and operate a 24/7 helpline, staffed by a couple of volunteers, which is a "huge benefit" for parents.

She said parents suffering intimidation over drug debts of their loved one are the most vulnerable: “They are the most silent, because of fear and backlash.

They could be told 'either pay up or we're going to kill him or burn this house down' or whatever.

"Can you imagine the stress and strain on families and relationships within the family?”

Ms McKenna said the Government should feel “shame” at the lack of State services and how they over-rely on community and voluntary groups to provide services it should be providing.

She said there is no HSE addiction counselling, outreach service or drug education in Louth and Meath and said her volunteers worked 8,700 hours in 2019, some up to 30 hours a week.

She added: “This is a national crisis. Drugs are not going to go away and every one of us is rearing children in the now 'norm' drug culture. There is no excuse for Government to ignore this national emergency.”

Figures show funding for the NERDATF fell by 11% between 2010 and 2014, from €1.038m to €927,813, and has not increased since.

Drogheda mayor Paul Bell said some parts of the town have been “terrorised” by the gangs.

*FASN 042 9355251, helpline 087 9046405

*Parade starts from the Bridge of Peace at 2pm.

READ MORE

Revenue seize €59k of KHAT in Laois

More on this topic

Veronica Guerin’s brother calls for return of internment to tackle drug gangsVeronica Guerin’s brother calls for return of internment to tackle drug gangs

Major Kinahan crime figure among four arrested in Ireland-UK operationMajor Kinahan crime figure among four arrested in Ireland-UK operation

Gang bosses see young people as 'plentiful and expendable'Gang bosses see young people as 'plentiful and expendable'

Five in court charged with alleged plot to kill brother of Gerry HutchFive in court charged with alleged plot to kill brother of Gerry Hutch


DroghedadrugsKeane Mulready-WoodsTOPIC: Gangland Crime

More in this Section

Pat Finucane’s widow ‘frustrated’ after Julian Smith meeting postponedPat Finucane’s widow ‘frustrated’ after Julian Smith meeting postponed

People of Drogheda to march against criminality and violence People of Drogheda to march against criminality and violence

McDonald: Sinn Féin will bring CervicalCheck screening services back to IrelandMcDonald: Sinn Féin will bring CervicalCheck screening services back to Ireland

Families of fishermen who died off Dunmore East settle High Court actionsFamilies of fishermen who died off Dunmore East settle High Court actions


Lifestyle

Falsies don’t have to be fiddly, says Katie Wright.5 common myths about false lashes

Hiring professional designers to guide you through a home revamp can get you what you want, which doesn’t necessarily have to be what TV home improvement shows tell us, writes Carol O’Callaghan.What a professional interior designer can do for you when planning a home revamp

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »