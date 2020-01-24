'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence

Families and communities affected by intimidation over drug debts in Drogheda are “gripped by fear” and afraid to speak out, a support group has said.

The Family Addiction Support Network (FASN) said families across the north east experience “incredible stress and strain” as a result of the impact of drug use by a loved one.

Project coordinator Jackie McKenna said the Government should feel “shame” for the appalling lack of drug services, particularly in counties Louth and Meath, where she said there was no HSE addiction counselling, outreach or drug education services.

Ms McKenna said the network operates across four counties of the north east (including Cavan and Monaghan), with no paid staff and only receives €7,500 in funding annually for counselling services, which came from the North East Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (NERDATF).

She is one of the speakers at tomorrow's protest in Drogheda, which is being held following the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

Detectives believe one of the two feuding gangs in the town, aided by north Dublin criminal associates, carried out the juvenile's murder.

Ms McKenna told the Irish Examiner the “horrific murder” has had a devastating impact: “Can you imagine the impact on the family, the wider family, on the local community - the fall out from it, the amount of people traumatised by it?”

She said families in the town that the network have been supporting over the years are, in general, experiencing “sheer helplessness” in how to respond to loved ones taking drugs or involved in the illicit market.

“There's a fear gripping families and communities regarding intimidation and drug debts,” she said. “There's a fear in speaking out.”

She said her message to the crowd at tomorrow's protest is that people affected are “not alone” and that FASN is a “safe space” for them.

As well as running regular meetings, they provide counselling and operate a 24/7 helpline, staffed by a couple of volunteers, which is a "huge benefit" for parents.

She said parents suffering intimidation over drug debts of their loved one are the most vulnerable: “They are the most silent, because of fear and backlash.

They could be told 'either pay up or we're going to kill him or burn this house down' or whatever.

"Can you imagine the stress and strain on families and relationships within the family?”

Ms McKenna said the Government should feel “shame” at the lack of State services and how they over-rely on community and voluntary groups to provide services it should be providing.

She said there is no HSE addiction counselling, outreach service or drug education in Louth and Meath and said her volunteers worked 8,700 hours in 2019, some up to 30 hours a week.

She added: “This is a national crisis. Drugs are not going to go away and every one of us is rearing children in the now 'norm' drug culture. There is no excuse for Government to ignore this national emergency.”

Figures show funding for the NERDATF fell by 11% between 2010 and 2014, from €1.038m to €927,813, and has not increased since.

Drogheda mayor Paul Bell said some parts of the town have been “terrorised” by the gangs.

*FASN 042 9355251, helpline 087 9046405

*Parade starts from the Bridge of Peace at 2pm.