'This is a message to the political establishment' - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire tops the poll in Cork SC

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has topped the poll in Cork South Central and has been deemed elected ahead of the Tanaiste and the leader of Fianna Fáil.

Ó Laoghaire, was deemed elected on the first count a few minutes ago with 14,057 votes. The quota was 11,429.

It's almost double his vote in the 2016 general election.

He said Sinn Féin's electoral success, not just in this constituency but across the country, sends a clear message that people want change.

"This is a message to the political establishment that the old politics is no longer satisfactory to well over half the electorate and that there is a need now for change," he said.

There were jubilant scenes in the Nemo Rangers GAA as his election was announced and he was lifted aloft.

His supporters also sang happy birthday to mark his 31st birthday yesterday.

After the first count, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has 11,023 votes, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has 9,327 votes, and Michael McGrath has 9,236 votes.

Counting has now resumed.