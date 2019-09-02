News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'This has never happened before' - Limerick GAA club devastated by flooding

Former Na Piarsaigh manager and chairman Timmy O'Connor pictured at the club's grounds in 2009. The pitch has been devastated by flooding over the weekend.
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 08:22 AM

A former senior hurling manager of Limerick GAA club Na Piarsaigh has told of how the club is dealing with serious flooding over the weekend which left two pitches completely submerged.

Former club chairman, Timmy O’Connor, told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that other clubs have been offering to share facilities and that the club will have to assess the extent of the damage.

“There is a lot of work ahead of us.”

The club’s new hurling wall was also damaged by the flooding.

We really feel for the residents of Coonagh who had to evacuate their homes. This has never happened before.

Mr O’Connor said it appeared that a wall was breached during remedial works on the river Shannon which then flooded the Coonagh area.

Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran visited the club on Sunday, which Mr O’Connor said was appreciated.

“He saw first hand the damage that was done. Hopefully the people of Coonagh will get something done.

We will be assessing in the next few days. Training was due to recommence next Saturday for 130 u-10s.

Mr O’Connor said that other clubs have been offering facilities. “We will have to assess the damage, the contamination of the pitch is very serious.”

