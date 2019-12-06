'This action will continue': Farmers blockade Lidl distribution centre in Cork

Latest: The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is blockading the Lidl distribution centre in Charleville, Co Cork this morning.

Meat Industry Ireland branded a similar blockade at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare as "an irresponsible and completely unjustified stunt."

IFA President Joe Healy disagrees and says protests will continue until there is a significant increase in the price of beef.

"The message is simple: these farmers have to get an immediate price rise," said Mr Healy.

"We cannot continue to be expected to sell top quality production at more than 50c under the cost of production.

"While that gap is there and while the factories aren't making any attempt to close it, this action will continue."

IFA Presidential candidate, John Coughlan, said that the government needs to realise that for farmers the Beef Taskforce is the equivalent of the national pay talks.

Mr Coughlan criticised what he said is the government's listless attitude and said that farmers need more than a shrug of the shoulders from them.

"“All the parties to the talks, including the meat industry, are saying they want a deal. If so, why are we not all in a room right now looking to agree one?" asked Mr Coughlan.

"The lack of urgency is staggering. Farmers do not need a stop-start talking shop, they need action.

"The only people who benefit from delays are meat barons who are pocketing the additional margin which independent analysis shows is in the market.”

He highlighted that Irish beef farmers have lost a staggering €60 million to date due to the meat industry’s failure to honour their commitments, with farmers set to lose another €20 million by the end of the year if a price deal is not agreed.

“We have 20 days to save €20 million. Every day that passes without progress, farm family livelihoods worsen.

"We need a new dynamic, because where we are is clearly not working,” Coughlan concluded.

Farmers begin blockade at Lidl distribution centre in Cork

This follows the blockade at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare yesterday.

The IFA has accused retailers of “hiding behind factories” and failing to do what they can to address the prices paid to beef farmers.

Speaking at the picket line at the Aldi regional distribution centre in Naas yesterday, IFA President Joe Healy warned they would protest outside more retailers until their price demands are met.

“This is the first of many protests,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The demonstrations follow a meeting earlier this week of the Beef Task Force - a body that was established to address the issues that prompted farmers’ protests at meat processing plants around the country.

However the IFA said the meeting did little to assure them that their core demand of higher prices paid to farmers would be met.