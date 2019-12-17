News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thirty senior gardaí targeted for early retirement next year

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 06:40 AM

A redundancy scheme for senior gardaí is expected to get the approval of the Government today.

Up to 30 senior officer jobs will be cut as part of the plans to reduce and restructure Garda divisions.

Those who take the voluntary package are expected to get six months pay on top of their normal pension and lump sum packages.

It is expected to cost €6.5m in 2020.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is to bring the proposals to Cabinet this morning and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to decide who is eligible.

It will see 30 senior garda jobs cut, with senior figures asked to retire before 60 with a severance package.

It includes 20 superintendents, eight chief superintendents and two assistant commissioners.

The almost 14% reduction in senior management is to take account of the new, streamlined divisional structuring of the gardaí.

A voluntary severance package is also being offered to civilian garda staff at the assistant secretary level, however these jobs will be replaced.

It is expected the programme will be rolled out over the coming weeks and close at the end of January 2020.

