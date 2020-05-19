News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Thirty sacks of household rubbish dumped at Cork cemetery

Thirty sacks of household rubbish dumped at Cork cemetery
File photo
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 08:17 PM

Thirty black sacks of domestic rubbish were dumped in a cemetery in Cork and a district court judge said it was not fair on families visiting the graves of loved ones.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €500 fine on Michael Keenan, of 1 St Michael’s Close, Mahon, Cork, for the littering offence at St Michael’s cemetery in Mahon.

Keenan, aged 36, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court today to a charge of depositing 30 large black bags of household waste so as to created litter in a public place.

Donal Daly, solicitor, said that while Michael Keenan was pleading guilty to the offence he claimed that the bags were put into a skip in the graveyard.

“They were not thrown around the road or anything like that,” Mr Daly said.

While the charge referred to 30 black refuse bags of rubbish, Mr Daly said Keenan believed that he put six or seven bags there and that the other bags must have been put there by others.

READ MORE

ASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment level

Garda Paul Lynch who investigated the case testified that at 11.20pm on May 23, 2019, he saw a van belonging to the accused outside the cemetery.

“Michael Keenan was unloading black refuse bags of rubbish. When asked what was he doing he said, ‘Nothing’. 30 or 40 bags had been dropped in the skip in the cemetery. His name was on rubbish in bags found in the skip. The bags contained household rubbish and the like,” Garda Lynch said.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused had 72 previous convictions but not for anything similar to the littering matter. Some of his previous were for public order matters and assaults.

Mr Daly outlined some family matters for the defendant and said Keenan was under enormous stress.

Judge Kelleher imposed the €500 fine and said, “You cannot do this. Imagined if it ends up in the cemetery where people are going to the graves of loved ones. It is not fair.”

READ MORE

Donohoe warns against next government increasing income tax

More on this topic

Jail term for getaway driver of perfume thiefJail term for getaway driver of perfume thief

Cork pensioner tied up in house for 15 hours, court hearsCork pensioner tied up in house for 15 hours, court hears

Couple lose appeal over €1.36m judgment order in favour of Danske BankCouple lose appeal over €1.36m judgment order in favour of Danske Bank

Court dismisses woman's bankruptcy annulment bid after overcharged mortgage repayments Court dismisses woman's bankruptcy annulment bid after overcharged mortgage repayments


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

HSE spent €35m on Covid-19 testing and tracing so farHSE spent €35m on Covid-19 testing and tracing so far

'67 is not going to do the job' - ICTU wants more inspectors to ensure Covid compliance at workplaces'67 is not going to do the job' - ICTU wants more inspectors to ensure Covid compliance at workplaces

Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire clubDublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club

ASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment levelASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment level


Lifestyle

Last year Lucinda Williams took her much loved alt-country classic Car Wheels On A Gravel Road on tour for a 20th anniversary run.Lucinda Williams on a new album, losing John Prine, and hanging out with Shane MacGowan

So the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat and Ireland is slowly returning to a ‘different’ kind of ‘normal’ but a lot of us are still spending a hefty chunk of our time at home or — weather and work permitting — in the back garden.Food & Fun: Cooking in the great outdoors

Working towards a more sustainable life might seem daunting, but a few directions, checklists and ideas, with some photos to motivate might be the starting point, writes Carol O’CallaghanTurn over a new leaf: Books to inspire you to live a more sustainable life

Getting the best out of your current routine and making small changes can make a world of differenceSkin Nerd: How to make Your skincare more sustainable

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »