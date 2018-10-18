Third time lucky: Rose Anne hopes to maintain her ‘Winning Streak’

A Co Monaghan woman will become the first player to appear on the Winning Streak gameshow three times next weekend.

Shoeshop owner Rose Anne Shankey, 83, from Carrickmacross, is hoping the third time is even more of a charm when she appears on our screens.

She said that she could not believe her luck when her name was pulled out of the drum to make it a hat-trick of appearances on the popular game show hosted by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

The businesswoman has already appeared twice on the show in the last 10 years, winning €111,000.

Known as Nancy to everyone who knows her in Carrickmacross, Rose Anne was watching Winning Streak last Saturday night when she saw her name being selected to appear on this Saturday’s show.

She said even though this was her third time to be selected “nothing prepares you for the shock and excitement at the same time”.

Rose Anne is a wellknown woman in Carrickmacross where she runs her family business Shankey’s Shoe Shop on O’Neill Street. She has been running the business she established with her late husband, Joe, for the past 43 years.

She has quite the record from her last two appearances on the show. When she appeared on the show with the presenters in December 2013 she got to spin the Grand Prize Wheel to win €91,400.

In 2008 she won €20,000 when she appeared on the show presented by Derek Mooney.

The Co Monaghan woman said she will be hoping to really strike it big and to get a chance to spin the wheel again with a chance of winning up to €500,000.

A segment of €100,000 has been added to the wheel every show for this new series, improving players’ chances to win.

