Third person arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Tallaght

Update 2.30pm: A 29-year-old man was arrested today in relation to the fatal shooting in Citywest Shopping Centre on the 18 September 2017.

Earlier: A 23-year-old woman has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of a man in West Dublin in 2017.

Father-of-two John Gibson died after being shot a number of times at Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght on September 18 that year.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are continuing.