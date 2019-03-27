NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Third person arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Tallaght

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 02:30 PM

Update 2.30pm: A 29-year-old man was arrested today in relation to the fatal shooting in Citywest Shopping Centre on the 18 September 2017.

Earlier: A 23-year-old woman has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of a man in West Dublin in 2017.

Father-of-two John Gibson died after being shot a number of times at Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght on September 18 that year.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are continuing.

More on this topic

Five injured after armed robbery at Co Laois home

Legislation to stop criminals financially benefitting from their crime is problematic, says expert

Almost half of all reported burglaries in 2018 occurred in Dublin

Gardaí investigating serious assault on man in Limerick

KEYWORDS

Crime

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating serious assault on man in Limerick

Father of Cork toddler injured in hit-and-run 'absolutely blown away' by support

€10m social housing plan for former company HQ in Cork

FAI have not responded to Oireachtas questions in relation to finances


Lifestyle

Sculpture of Cara Delevingne as Medusa unveiled in London

Would you scale a frozen waterfall? Learning to ice climb in the Italian Dolomites

What is lip threading? The controversial non-surgical treatment promises a fuller pout

Review: The Marriage of Figaro, Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »