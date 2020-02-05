Third person arrested by gardaí investigating murder of Timothy Hourihane

Gardaí have arrested a woman as part of their investigation into the murder of Timothy Hourihane in Cork.

She is the third preson to be arrested in relation to the case.

The woman, in her 30s, was arrested in Cork this morning.

She is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station.

She can be held for up to 24 hours.

Two men had been arrested in connection with the murder in December.

Mr Hourihane died following an assault at Mardyke Walk on October 13 in 2019.

Mr Hourihane had been sleeping in a tented village on the parkland site on the banks of the River Lee.