Third of migrant candidates in local elections experienced racism - study

One-third of migrant candidates in the 2019 local election encountered racism while campaigning, according to a new study by the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

It found Irish political parties need to increase efforts to diversify membership and support migrant candidates to improve representation.

In the local elections in May 2019, just 56 of the 1,900 candidates were from a migrant background. Ultimately, just nine were elected out of a total of 949 local councillors.

Some respondents said they had no idea how to get involved in local politics, while financial support was also identified as an issue.

Brian Killoran, CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said: "A co-ordinated effort by political parties to engage with migrant communities would have multiple benefits for all involved.

"In addition to increasing migrant political participation it would also widen the party’s voter base and promote integration within local communities."

Proactive voter registration measures and an expansion of party recruitment are essential in reversing these issues, the report notes.

Racism on the campaign trail was encountered by one-third of candidates.

Dr Valesa Lima, author of the report, said Ireland has "very poor representation" in comparison to many EU countries.

"Racism remains a serious concern with a third of respondents reporting an experience of racism while on the campaign trail. It is the Government’s responsibility to proactively tackle racism and ensure this is not a barrier for anyone wishing to run," she said.

"Young people from a migrant background growing up in Ireland need to see people who look like them in positions of authority – it shows they are wanted here, belong here and that their voice is important."