Third of Leaving Cert students have sent or received nude image

A third of Leaving Certificate students have sent or received a nude image, a new study has found.

Almost 36,000 students took part in what is thought to be the largest study of children's online behaviour in Ireland. It was undertaken by Zeeko, a company based in UCD.

Kyle Petrie from eSafety, who teaches parents and children about online safety, says 'sexting' is becoming more popular.

"There's no real legislation that's caught up with where we're at in terms of dealing with that kind of thing," he said.

"The last kind of legislation that deals with that issue is from 1999, when there were no smartphones.

"So there's a huge amount of structures that need to be put in place to help bring about a safer environment for children in Ireland, for sure."

- Digital desk