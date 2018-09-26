Third of Irish housing should be publicly-owned

Almost a third of all Irish housing should be publicly-owned, an expert said.

Dr Aideen Hayden co-authored a report on the future of council housing, which was published in July.

She gave evidence to an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday evening.

Dr Hayden said: “There needs to be somewhere in the region of 30% of all housing provided through local authority or public housing in order to give balance to the housing system.”

The report entitled The Future of Council Housing was published earlier this year.

Its authors, Professor Michelle Norris and Dr Hayden from the UCD School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice, argued that the European method of funding using loans to local councils which would be paid back over a longer period of time would be more effective and affordable than traditional methods.

The report urged a radical restructuring of the funding of council housing and said using central Government grants had made the cost of delivering council housing expensive.

According to the 2016 Census, 8.7% of households and 30.4% of renters in cities are accommodated in council housing.

Spending on building new council housing fell quickly after the economic crisis of a decade ago.

It has increased again over recent years.

- Press Association