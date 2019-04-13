NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Third man arrested over crime gang investigation

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 07:32 AM

Gardai have arrested a third man as part of their investigation into crime gangs.

The man was sought in connection with the ongoing investigation into drug related intimidation behaviour in the Drogheda and Mid Louth areas.

The man in his 20s was arrested on Friday in Drogheda and is currently detained in the town’s garda station.

Some of the items recovered in the ongoing investigation into drug related intimidation behaviour in the Drogheda and Mid Louth areas (Garda/PA)

It comes as gardai carried out an extensive search and arrest operation in Drogheda earlier this week.

On Wednesday members of the Louth divisional detective and operational uniform units, the emergency response unit backed by armed support and the dog unit, searched four properties.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested, one vehicle was seized for examination and cannabis and cocaine worth an approximate 5,000 euro were recovered.

A quantity of mobile phones were also seized during the search.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Gardaí seize drugs and drone as it was being set up outside prison

CAB lead operation targeting individual suspected of laundering proceeds of Kinahan crime cartel

Criminal Assets Bureau seize cars, phones and files in raids in four counties

Petrol station in Derry goes to extreme lengths to protect ATM after recent thefts

KEYWORDS

ArrestDroghedaGardai

More in this Section

Garda appeal for help in locating missing Tallaght girl, 14

Baltimore RNLI rescues injured islander living on Sherkin

40,000 to benefit as Justice Minister abolishes Ireland's re-entry visa system

Third man arrested in drug related crime in Drogheda and Louth


Lifestyle

Gavin James: Tapping into our love of a pub sing-song

Dublin Will Show You How reminds us of all-too-real isolation

The big picture: Ruby Wax back on the road

Lindsay Woods: Alanis Morrisette gave confidence to so many questioning teenagers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »