Third man arrested in drug related crime in Drogheda and Louth

Garda handout photo of some of the items recovered in the ongoing gardaí investigation into drug related intimidation behaviour in the Drogheda and Mid Louth areas. Picture:Garda/ PA Wire.
Friday, April 12, 2019 - 06:47 PM

Gardaí have arrested a third man as part of their investigation into crime gangs.

The man was sought in connection with the ongoing investigation into drug related intimidation behaviour in the Drogheda and Mid Louth areas.

The man in his 20s was arrested on Friday in Drogheda and is currently detained in the town's garda station.

It comes as gardaí carried out an extensive search and arrest operation in Drogheda earlier this week.

On Wednesday members of the Louth divisional detective and operational uniform units, the emergency response unit backed by armed support and the dog unit, searched four properties.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested, one vehicle was seized for examination and cannabis and cocaine worth an approximate €5,000 were recovered. A quantity of mobile phones were also seized during the search.

-PA

