NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Third man arrested after firearm recovered in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 02:34 PM

A third man was arrested yesterday by gardaí investigating the recovery of a firearm during an intelligence-led operation in Ballyfermot earlier this week.

The man was detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Kilmainham Garda Station and has since been charged in connection with the case and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court today.

Two men aged 47 and 52 years arrested at the time of the search were released without charge from custody on Wednesday evening. Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force carried out the search.

READ MORE

Two arrested and firearm recovered during garda operation in Dublin

More on this topic

Man arrested after alleged assault left taxi driver hospitalised

Gardaí arrest man as they investigate 'staged road traffic collisions'

Update: Gardaí issue details of car they seek in connection with man's shooting near motorway

Two arrested and firearm recovered during garda operation in Dublin

KEYWORDS

DublinCrimeGun

More in this Section

Charles’s visit to the North ‘a challenge to dissident republicans’

Update: Man dies after second Dublin shooting in less than 24 hours

Labour and the Greens to join protests by other groups against Donald Trump during Ireland trip

Family issue appeal at inquest of 'caring' man killed while walking dogs in forest


Lifestyle

This is why Zandra Rhodes thinks it’s important to support young designers

Empty-nester Lorraine Kelly reveals a stylish makeover of her daughter Rosie’s bedroom

Sandal season is almost here: 5 footwear trends to be seen in this summer

From childhood bread baking to exploding seaweed, these are the Hairy Bikers’ food memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »