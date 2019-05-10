NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Third man appears in court charged with murder of Ian Ogle

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 12:47 PM

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Belfast community worker.

Ian Ogle, 45, died in January after he was attacked while standing praying with a pastor on a street near his home in Cluan Place in the east of the city.

On Friday morning, Mark Sewell, 40, of Aigburth Park, Belfast, became the third person to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with his murder.

Members of the Ogle family, including Mr Ogle’s partner, son and daughter, watched on from the public gallery as Mr Sewell appeared in the dock handcuffed and wearing a grey jumper.

He indicated he understood the single charge of murder when it was put to him.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective constable told the court he believes he can connect the accused with the charge.

District Judge Liam McStay heard that an application for bail is ongoing.

Mr Sewell will next appear in court on May 15.

The murder sparked outrage among the community and thousands attended a vigil in his honour as well as his funeral.

Tributes remain at the spot where he was killed, including a “Justice for Ian Ogle” banner.

- Press Association

