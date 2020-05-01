Third death at Tullamore hostel as man, 20s, passes away

A third person has died after being found unresponsive at a homeless hostel in Tullamore.

The man, who was in his early 20s, had been receiving treatment at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he was in a critical condition since Monday after he was found unresponsive at the Clonamore House hostel in the town.

His death follows two other unexplained deaths at the hostel this week which gardaí are now investigating amid concerns that the deaths may be linked to a bad batch of drugs.

Gardaí were first called to the hostel on Sunday last where a woman in her 40s was discovered in an unresponsive state. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Her body was later removed to Tullamore Hospital for an autopsy.

The following day, on Monday of this week, gardaí and emergency services were again called to the same hostel to treat a 19-year-old woman.

She was also pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and her body was also removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital, where an autopsy was carried out.

A second man aged 32 years was also taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released from medical care.

Both the deceased women are understood to have been homeless and struggling with addiction issues.

This morning, gardaí investigating the three unexplained deaths carried out searches at locations in Tullamore and Portarlington in Laois. Local gardaí carried out the searches and were supported by Laois/ Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, and the Garda Dog Unit.

"For operational reasons An Garda Síochána is making no further comment at this time," said a Garda spokesperson.

Authorities are investigating if the deaths may be drug-related and toxicology results are awaited. The deaths are not thought to be Covid-19 related.

The Clonamore House facility is a former hotel which closed some years ago. A number of its rooms now provide hostel accommodation for homeless people across Offaly, Laois, and Westmeath.

Separately, gardaí are also investigating the unexplained death of a man in his early 20s who was found in Galway on Wednesday.

The man was found unresponsive at a residence on Sea Road in the city and was later pronounced dead.

The body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway. This death is not thought to be Covid-19 related and gardaí are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results to determine the course of their inquiries.