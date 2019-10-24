News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Third arrest made in ongoing investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Clare

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 03:03 PM

A third arrest has been made as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and the possession of firearms in Co Clare.

A female in her 20s is being detained at Ennis Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Two males in their 30s arrested on Tuesday October 22 remain in custody.

As part of the operation, detective and uniform Gardaí from the Clare division carried out searches at a number of properties in the Ennis area of Co Clare.

This operation relates to recent drugs and firearms incidents in Co Clare and is also related to the seizure of a sub-machine gun, ammunition and approximately €125,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb that were seized in Co Clare on August 24, 2018.

