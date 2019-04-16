Thieves use digger to steal cash machine from shop wall

Another cash machine has been ripped from the wall of a shop.

A digger was used in the early-morning attack in Market Square in Bushmills, Co Antrim.

There's been another ATM theft in Northern Ireland. This time a digger and tractor were set on fire in Bushmills, Co.Antrim. Special PSNI unit under pressure to start producing results as rural businesses left in fear of gangs responsible.More on @qnewsdesk - pics @McAuleySteven pic.twitter.com/Hhv3lBQoGQ — David Hunter (@davidhunter7) April 16, 2019

A number of ATMs have been stolen in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland this year.

Market Square is closed and detectives are investigating.

Detectives appeal for info following theft of ATM in Market Sq, Bushmills in early hours of this morning. Phone 101 quoting ref 106 16/04/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. It is envisaged Market Sq will remain closed for some time. Motorists should seek alternative routes.— PSNI CC&G District (@PSNICCGDistrict) April 16, 2019

The PSNI have a specialist team investigating the series of nine thefts.

- Press Association