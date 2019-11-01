Thief stole USB stick with CCTV evidence

An ageing burglar who shows no signs of slowing down was questioned about a €23,000 burglary and after he was shown CCTV in the garda station he even stole the garda USB stick.

However, the stick was only a copy of the CCTV of the incident and had no impact on the investigation. Kevin Coade of 2 Friars Walk, Ballyphehane, Cork, admitted carrying out a burglary at Hanley’s garage on Togher Road Cork, between July 15 and 16 2018.

Detective Garda Jim Kearney said Coade stole over €23,000 in cash from the safe. A document from the safe was found on the floor of the premises with a distinctive footprint from a runner. This runner was later found in a search of Coade’s bedroom.

CCTV from a neighbouring restaurant also showed Coade – and an accomplice who was not before the court – in the area at the time. Gardaí believe that the pair may have been smoking heroin before the burglary.

Complicating the background for Coade, he had an extensive list of previous convictions and was already serving five years for theft.

Defence barrister Patrick Jackson asked the judge to take into account Coade’s plea of guilty and the possibility that he had reached the stage when he would turn his life around, not least with the help of a supportive family.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said Coade, 40, had shown no regard for himself, his family or society by the continuous rate of offending over many years.

“I do not put any faith in his willingness to rehabilitate himself. There is nothing to say that he has insight on the affect his criminal behaviour is having on himself, his family or society.

“It is unusual to be as old as him and continue on the same path. One would expect him to grow up or burn out at this stage but he has not.

“I have an obligation to protect society from repeat offenders,” the judge said.

A three-year sentence was imposed on Coade for the burglary at Hanley’s and this was consecutive to the five years he was already serving.

Judge Ó Donnabháin refused an application by Mr Jackson to suspend any part of the three years to be added to Coade’s time in jail.

The theft of the USB key at Togher garda station on July 16 was not proceeded with as an additional charge against Coade but it was mentioned in the course of the evidence about the burglary.

The 41-year-old had the case sent forward from Cork District Court to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on June 24.