'They're sewer rats, they're huge' - Dublin residents call for action after catching over 50 in two weeks

Residents in a part of Dublin city centre want an infestation of what they believe to be sewer rats to be taken care of.

The community at Oliver Bond Street say they have caught over 50 of the rodents in the past couple of weeks.

They are calling on the local authority and the HSE to sort out the issue.

Lynette Lyons who lives on the street says the rats are chewing through concrete put down to keep them out.

Ms Lyons said: "They're sewer rats, they're huge. They cemented a couple of holes around the complex, now when I say a couple of holes, there's loads of them, but they only cemented a couple of them.

"Within 48 hours the rats had eaten through the concrete, they are eating through the concrete. They are coming up from the sewer, I don't believe that our sewers have been looked at in decades."

A local councillor has said she has seen "astonishing" photos of the rodents.

Independent councillor for the Ballymun/Finglas area, Noeleen Reilly, told Newstalk radio's Sean Moncrieff: "There has been a good increase in the number of reports that I'm getting in relation to rats across the area, which is very disappointing.

Obviously people are very worried about it and the size of some of them is quite astonishing actually.

"I've seen some pictures and they're quite big - they're getting well-fed at the moment with a lot of the illegal dumping that's going on.

"There doesn't seem to be any shortage of food for them to rummage on".

"It's unfortunate, and I suppose the fact that some of the agencies - including the HSE and Dublin City Council - haven't up to now been operating at full capacity because of the pandemic, that has given them a good opportunity to breed as well".

Cllr Reilly called on landlords to take control of illegal dumping, saying the fines in place for people who are caught dumping illegally has not worked, and that landlords should take control.

She said: "Whether it's private landlords or Dublin City Council as the landlord, they need to be ensuring that their tenants are not engaging in illegal dumping.

"It is part of the Dublin City Council lease, it certainly should be part of private landlords' lease - that the tenants have to show where they're getting rid of their waste".

She said the council has been implementing checks to ensure people are not dumping illegally.

We do have a problem with illegal dumping anyway, it's just, unfortunately, got a lot worse during the pandemic.

"But Dublin City Council were doing that - it takes up now quite a lot of resources, as you can imagine and then there's the follow-up on that for when people need to provide evidence that they have been getting their bins collected.

"If they're Dublin City Council tenants and they've been found that they have been getting rid of their waste illegally then it should go down as a mark on their tenancy.

"It's supposed to, that's the way it operates - but unfortunately there's a lot of by-laws in local authorities that aren't enforced because they just don't have the manpower to do it".



