'They were doing everything they could' - Children of Covid-19 victims praise 'brilliant' nursing home staff

The children of two women who passed away in nursing homes in recent days have defended 'brilliant' nursing home staff for doing a good job in difficult circumstances but expressed regrets that their mothers had to pass away alone.

Speaking this this afternoon Grainne Fitzpatrick, told Joe Duffy's Liveline that her 89-year-old mum Doreen Corrigan passed away as result of the virus on Good Friday.

Defending nursing home staff Ms Fitzpatrick said that those who looked after Doreen in the last 13 months were "absolutely brilliant, they gave her a wonderful quality of life".

She explained that a week ago her mother became ill very quickly.

"I had been in touch with them (the nursing home) on Saturday and she was fine and then on Sunday they called me and said her oxygen levels were low.

"They called an ambulance, she was moved to James Connolly Memorial, she was on a ward, I think, very quickly. By seven I was able to get information from the hospital. She was looked after so well."

She explained that her sister saw her mother on the day she became ill and she said that "she was given the very best of PPE to keep her safe and to prevent her from bringing anything into the nursing home.

"She was given the very best of gear and made to sanitise her hands after she had put it on and they were doing the absolute best they could with the facilities they had.

"Now, at that stage, it had been in the nursing home for a while, we knew it was in there, we knew they were battling it.

"They had everybody isolated in their own room which meant no communal dining which increases the workload.

They were doing everything they could to keep their residents safe and to keep it under control in very difficult circumstances.

"The idea that in hindsight somebody now says 'they got it wrong or they weren't prepared', I think that is extremely unfair."

Another caller, Thomas Gray, revealed that his mother Patricia passed away yesterday evening in her nursing home.

She was tested for Covid-19 and a positive result came back this morning.

He spoke of having to deal with not being able to see her over the last couple of weeks.

He said: "They tried tackle it, and then we were told last week that two patients had suspected Covid-19 so they moved my mom to another ward, hoping and praying.

"She passed away on her own, that's the saddest thing."

