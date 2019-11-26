'They heard a splash, turned around and got me': Rescuers honoured at awards ceremony

It was a role reversal for Garda John Morgan when his rescuers were today honoured at the Irish Water Safety Awards for saving him from drowning.

The garda from Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, nearly died when out marathon training along the Blueway Waterway with his running mates in May last year.

Garda Morgan, a member of Drumshanbo Athletics Club, collapsed and fell down the embankment into the Shannon-Erne canal.

“The guys were in earshot of me. They heard a splash, and turned around and got me out but I don't remember any of that. I was out for about two hours,” he said.

The club's head coach, Cyril McKeon, together with two other club members, Damien McCabe and Paul Gilmartin, worked as a team in the rescue operation.

“John was on his hunkers looking towards the canal and as we looked around he tipped into the water as if he fainted. We ran back as fast as we possibly could," said Mr McKeon.

“When we got back to John he was face down in the water. His head was submerged and he was drifting towards the centre of the canal, which is not too wide but is quite deep.”

The three runners formed a chain to get a hold on Garda Morgan and pull him out.

“At that stage, there was no sign of John breathing. Fortunately, we are all first aid responders and got him into the recovery position immediately” said Mr McKeon.

After completing a series of chest compressions Garda Morgan expressed some water and started to breathe again.

Two cyclists who came along used a mobile phone to call the ambulance.

“It was a frightening enough experience but thankfully John is still with us. He made a great recovery and has run two marathons since,” said Mr KcKeon.

Garda Morgan, who attended the award ceremony in Dublin, with his wife, Susan, and daughters Emily, 17 and Hannah, 11, said he became dizzy because he was tired.

I was working the night before and was wearing body armour. I had sweated heavily so my electrolytes were low.

"It was a learning experience but it could have turned out much worse."

Garda Morgan wished he could thank the couple who arrived on the scene.

“I don't know who they are. They had just started on their cycle holiday going the length of the Shannon River from Drumshanbo all the way down to Limerick.

“They had all their emergency gear – blankets and so on, and little did they know that 3km into their holiday they would have to use it on me.

“When I read about the Irish Water Safety Awards on the Garda Pulse system I nominated the three guys straight away. The tables were turned, as opposed to me saving them.”

Also honoured was Dr Matthew Sills, who was out driving in Tramore, Co Waterford, during the August weekend when he noticed a group of people looking very panicked on the prom.

Matthew Sills

They were watching a man and women trying in vain to escape from a rip current.

I am a former lifeguard and had rescue equipment in the car so I grabbed that, ran to the edge and dived into the water.

The woman was in difficulty and the man was trying to keep her afloat and was struggling himself.

“I strapped the rescue tube around the woman, towed her to safety and guided the man in at the same time.

It turned out that the two adults were a brother and sister who had gone for an early morning swim but had got caught by a full tide and big swell.

“I was a lifeguard on the beach for six years so I knew the area quite well. I do quite a bit of swimming there," said Dr Sills.

“I know my own swimming ability; that I was strong enough and had the right equipment so I was happy enough to go in and help."

Dr Sills, an emergency medicines doctor, at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin, later received an email and a gift from the man who said he and his sister intended to become stronger swimmers.

Among those honoured for saving 17 lives in near-drowning rescues were fisheries officers Stephen Kiely, Sean Cremin and Tomás O'Riordan from Cork who worked together to revive a man who had fallen into the River Lee in March this year.

Chairman of Water Safety Ireland, Martin O'Sullivan, said every adult should become more aware of the dangers of drowning.