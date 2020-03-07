'They are quite worried' - Helpline for the elderly receives coronavirus calls

A national helpline for the elderly has received calls from pensioners who are becoming increasingly concerned about the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ireland.

Anne Dempsey, communications manager with Third Age which runs the Senior Helpline, says that anxiety about the virus is particularly prominent amongst people who live alone and are without the reassuring voices of regular visitors.

She says that the outbreak is already impacting on the lives of pensioners.

Ms Dempsey: “We had one caller who lives in the South East. She visits her daughter every few weeks. Her daughter lives about one hundred miles away.

"She travels by public transport and it is a very important trip for her. She is cancelling this week because she feels it wouldn't be right to do it this week for herself and for her family. It is a small thing in ways but it is a big thing in her life.

We have had a few other calls from people with underlying chronic health conditions. They are quite worried.

The elderly volunteers who man the peer-to-peer service give "general reassurance" about the coronavirus.

However, Ms Dempsey says that they don't exceed their brief by saying that the situation is all going to be "grand and dandy."

Ms Dempsey says that the HSE information phone line on the coronavirus is an excellent service.

She stresses however that the 'live chat' on the HSE website isn't the correct method of communication when it comes to pensioners.

She said: "A considerable amount of older people aren't on the internet. I think the Government needs to look at different ways of dispensing information in a general way now so that it reaches people of all ages. Just saying that you can go on a website isn't good enough."

Ms Dempsey says she is also conscious of little things that could make such a difference to a vulnerable cohort of people.

"Another issue is that some older people have never used tissues and they use pocket handkerchiefs. We are saying to people 'get a box of tissues. Use them. And bin each one.' It is just something that people might not think of.

"A lot of older people who are out shopping also handle money. They don't use cards. So I would tell them to wash their hands thoroughly when they get home."

She said much of her work focuses on social isolation of the elderly but in this instance having a small circle can work in their favour.

READ MORE Professor from Royal College of Surgeons calls for Emergency Cabinet to deal with Covid-19

"One positive thing that people haven't thought about is that some people live quite sheltered lives with a small circle of people," she said.

"They don't go out that much. So in a way it is a protection for them. Even though that is sad in lots of ways maybe it is a protection."

Senior Line is a programme of the not-for-profit agency, Third Age. The agency says that there are approximately 160,000 people aged over 65 living alone in Ireland.

Lines are open every day from 10am to 10pm, 365 days a year. Senior Line’s Freefone number is 1800 80 45 91.

Meanwhile, Brenda Barry, Co Coordinator of the Cork branch of Friendly Call visitation and call service for elderly people, said that most of their clients hadn't been worried about the virus up until the case was confirmed at CUH.

Ms Barry said: "I am sure this will change as a result of this news. Also, the cancellation of outpatients in CUH will be a huge worry. We have a number of clients who are in CUH at the moment too and I am sure they will be fearful that they might be compromised by being in the hospital.

"We can only hope that this terrible virus can be contained. Our Friendly callers will continue to advise people to follow the advice from the media about hand hygiene."

Calls are also being made for the public to check in on their elderly friends and relatives amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Paddy O'Brien, who has worked as an advocate for the elderly in Cork for 60 years, says he is worried about elderly people who are housebound.

Mr O'Brien said: "Some of them are housebound and don't listen to radio or read newspapers and they are totally unaware. They are a vulnerable section of the community at the moment.

Then you have the people who are afraid to go to the supermarket. People are scared.

"I would make a very special appeal to neighbours who have a very important role to play here. Please make some contact with the elderly. Make sure that they are okay for food.

"A lot of people gave up having a phone when the rental allowances went. So they have no contact with the outside world.

"We are not in a panic situation but we are in a serious situation."