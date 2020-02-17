'They actually want to be in power': Shane Ross says FF-FG coalition 'only real option'

The “only real option” for the formation of a government is a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition, acting Transport Minister Shane Ross has said.

Mr Ross, who lost his seat in the Dublin-Rathdown constituency in the election, told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show that the parties are focusing on what they do not want.

“That looks to me like it's the only real option at the moment. So I think what we're now doing is a kind of a mating dance with a result - which looks like it's going to be a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition," he said.

They'll both say they're doing it incredibly reluctantly, but they actually want to be in power, and they don't want to be in power with Sinn Féin.

“It's what they're avoiding more than what they're actually looking for. I think we will have a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition with The Greens in it.

“Nobody's going to call them together in the immediate future - we're going to have obviously a non-event in the Dáil on Thursday.

“And then they may include some Independents and I notice some of the Independents are doing something similar to what we did last time - which was get together and say 'we're a group now, come and talk to us as well'.

“It may be that both Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan, if they all get together they'll add up to about 85 - which is just comfortable. But they may feel it's more sensible to take in few Independents as well in order to make it even more comfortable for themselves.

I wouldn't rule out the Independents, but we were and are kind of high maintenance.

Earlier this morning, the chairman of the Fine Gael party, Martin Heydon has said he does not rule out the possibility of his party going into government with Fianna Fáil.