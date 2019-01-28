'These will be very difficult days': Four young men dead in single-vehicle crash in Donegal

A crash in Co Donegal has claimed the lives of four young men.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on a local road near Magheraroarty in Gortahork just before 9pm last night.

All four men in the car, believed to be in their 20s, died at the scene.

It has been preserved for a technical examination and the road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place.

It is not known at this stage how the crash happened and investigations are ongoing.

A Garda source said last night: "It's a devastating scene. All four lads are from the locality and would be well-known in the area."

The scene of the crash is close to where a number of other fatal accidents have taken place over the years.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Milford Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, Pearse Doherty, said there was a "cloud of sadness over the area."

"Devastating news from Gaoth Dobhair tonight. A cloud of sadness over the area. Thoughts and prayers are with those involved and their families," he said on social media.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking. There is a cloud of sadness right over this area," Mr Doherty told Highland Radio.

"People were numbed when they started to hear the news yesterday, that there was an accident that had fatalities and then hear that four young people in their early 20s, their lives have been snatched away.

"There are words that fail us at this point and time. We can only think about their families and their friends and try and be there and support them as a community in the times ahead.

"These will be very difficult days for those closet to the victims of this accident and for the entire community

"There are very few people that wouldn't know either these lads or their friends or neighbours and families.

"It's a huge loss to all of us."

Donegal has seen several major tragedies on the roads in recent years.

In July 2010, eight men died near Buncrana after a vehicle left the road and the driver was later prosecuted.

Last year, two people were killed and three injured in a crash in Bundoran.

The vehicle they were travelling in hit a wall.