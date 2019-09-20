News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'These men are targeting the elderly' - Gardaí in Donegal warn of gang claiming to be An Post employees

'These men are targeting the elderly' - Gardaí in Donegal warn of gang claiming to be An Post employees
By Stephen Maguire
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 10:04 AM

Gardaí in Donegal are hunting a gang claiming to be An Post employees who are trying to dupe elderly people out of their money.

The gang are calling door-to-door in Letterkenny and asking elderly people to examine money at their property.

Gardaí believe it is an attempt to steal the cash or to then gain entry to the home for further opportunities to steal from the premises.

It is understood a number of elderly people have already been targeted in the scam.

A spokesman for local Gardaí confirmed they are carrying out a full investigation into the incidents in a bid to track down the bogus callers.

The spokesman said "We have received reports of males calling to the homes of elderly people over the past number of days claiming to be working with An Post.

"These men then say that they are there to check any Euro notes at the property.

These men are targeting the elderly in the hope that they can intimidate and deceive them.

Gardaí have appealed to the elderly and to their neighbours to take certain precautions to stop them becoming the next victim of this gang.

"Please inform any elderly or vulnerable neighbours and friends and ensure that they have a chain lock fitted to their door, that they never answer the door to anyone that they do not know, that they have their eircode taped beside their phone in the case they need to contact us to attend at their phone and also tape the number for their local 24 hour Garda Station beside their phone.

"Keep an eye out for elderly neighbours and take note of any cars/callers in your area that appear suspicious.

"All bogus callers should be reported to your local Garda Station and in the event that you do not know the number you can call Letterkenny Garda Station (Divisional Headquarters)on 074-9167100. (24 hours)"

READ MORE

Canadian PM Trudeau cannot say how often he wore blackface

More on this topic

Widow, 80, left devastated as house 'ransacked' while she attended MassWidow, 80, left devastated as house 'ransacked' while she attended Mass

Donegal beach sealed off after discovery of suspect deviceDonegal beach sealed off after discovery of suspect device

Man's body recovered from river in Co DonegalMan's body recovered from river in Co Donegal

Donegal hailed for road safety spending but ‘no room for complacency’Donegal hailed for road safety spending but ‘no room for complacency’


TOPIC: Donegal

More in this Section

Concern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in DublinConcern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in Dublin

More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin 

Ireland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain futureIreland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain future

Emergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study findsEmergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study finds


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »