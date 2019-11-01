News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'These insidious attacks on social media have to stop' - Minister attacks anti-immigrant sentiment

By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 02:04 PM

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has expressed concern about the rise of ‘alt-right’ sentiment on social media in relation to asylum seekers.

He said he and Minister of State David Stanton have been consulting to consider a process which would allow the Government “to beef up” hate speech legislation.

Mr Flanagan told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that it was unfortunate that it appeared the ‘alt-right’ was involved in anti-immigration protests.

It was important that dialogue be held between department officials and local groups. He said he wanted to clarify that the Achill Head hotel would not become a direct provision centre, it was providing temporary accommodation for vulnerable women and children.

They would be provided with the basic essentials of bed and board, he added. Not only was this a legal obligation for the Government, but it was also a moral obligation, said Mr Flanagan.

I don’t believe this position (protest) is representative of the people of Mayo.

“I am appealing for the lifting of the siege (in Achill).”

He added that the ‘alt right’ had an “insidious” anti-immigration agenda. When he left his office at the Department of Justice on Thursday evening, he said, there were protesters bearing placards talking about the “inhumanity” of direct provision.

There are almost 40 locations around the country providing emergency accommodation temporarily for asylum seekers while their cases were being processed, said the Minister.

Most of the 40 are working well with Friends of Centre groups nearby.

Responding to a call by Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan for the State to construct its own facilities, Mr Flanagan said that such facilities could not be constructed over night and at present the Government did not have many options.

It was important for communities to give a céad míle fáilte to “these vulnerable people” in circumstances similar to those of the hundreds of thousands of Irish who emigrated to the USA and elsewhere over the years, he added.

“These insidious attacks on social media have to stop.”

Additional two weeks of paid paternity leave introduced for new parents

