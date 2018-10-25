These are the roads that will be closed during the Dublin Marathon this weekend

Road closures will be in effect across Dublin city and county during the Dublin Marathon on Sunday.

Up to 20,000 people are expected to take part.

The course will start at Fitzwilliam Street Upper on Sunday, October 28 at 8.55am and will finish in Merrion Square North up to 5pm.

Additional traffic restrictions will be in place near Merrion Square from 7pm on Friday, October 26.

The race organisers are working in partnership with the Local Authorities and An Garda Siochana to ensure minimum disruption to residents and businesses along the route for the duration of the event.

There will be Dublin Bus diversions in place from Friday at 7pm until 6pm Monday. These are available to view here.

Both Luas lines start Sunday Service at 7am and finish at 11.30pm. Trams are scheduled to arrive every 10 minutes.

Extra train services will operate before the marathon as follows: 6.45am Drogheda to Dublin Connolly, serving all stations Drogheda to Howth Junction inclusive, and Dublin Connolly

7.05am Maynooth to Dublin Connolly, serving all stations Maynooth to Broombridge inclusive, and Dublin Connolly

7.30am Howth to Dublin Connolly, serving all stations

The first major weekend of works to renew and replace the roof of Dublin’s Pearse Station takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The roof structure, which dates from the 1880s, is in poor condition, and protective mesh netting has been in place in the station below roof level in recent years to protect customers and rail services, due to the corrosion which has occurred.

Its replacement has been identified by Iarnród Éireann as a crucial safety project.

While the vast majority of works will not affect rail services and are also planned to take place at daytime to reduce impact on the surrounding areas, Iarnród Éireann does expect that the station will need to be closed for up to 13 weekends over the 23-month period for round-the-clock works, involving crane operation to install sections of the new structure.

A crash deck will be installed to protect the station area during normal operations, and additional customer service staff will be on the platforms to manage crowds and provide accessibility assistance.

While the roof is not a protected structure, Iarnród Éireann has specified that the external appearance and character of the structure should be maintained.

The project will cost €17 million and is funded by the National Transport Authority, and will take place over a period of 23 months.

October Bank Holiday weekend service alterations

These works on the October Bank Holiday weekend, as well as track works in the Lansdowne Road and Glasnevin Junction areas, and Bray to Greystones areas, will result in the following service alterations.

Saturday and Sunday Dart services are suspended between Dublin Connolly and Dun Laoghaire, and between Bray and Greystones. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets for customers travelling to/from southside stations, and a bus transfer will operate between Bray and Greystones.

Maynooth line services will not serve Drumcondra Station due to works at Glasnevin Junction.

Rosslare Europort/Dublin services will operate with bus transfers between Greystones and Dublin Connolly

Normal northside Dart and Northern/Maynooth/M3 Commuter services will operate to/from Connolly Station.

Bank Holiday Monday Dart services are suspended between Bray and Greystones. Bus transfers will operate between the two stations.

A Sunday service will operate on other Dart and Commuter routes.

Rosslare Europort/Dublin services will operate with bus transfers between Greystones and Bray.

From 7.45pm on Saturday to 8.30am on Sunday, bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Portlaoise/Thurles on Portlaoise, Cork and Kerry services due to line works.