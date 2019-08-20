News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'These are not toys' - Donegal gardaí 'have serious concerns' over rise in children driving quads on roads

'These are not toys' - Donegal gardaí 'have serious concerns' over rise in children driving quads on roads
File photo.
By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 12:11 PM

Gardaí in Donegal have expressed their anger after stopping children as young as eight driving quads on public roads without tax, insurance or a proper licence.

They have warned that parents and guardians who buy children such machines and allow them to be used by children are liable for prosecution.

Gardaí said they have noticed an increase in such incidents on the Inishowen Peninsula.

Garda Sgt Charlene Anderson from Buncrana Garda Station pleaded with adults to be more responsible when supervising children on quads.

She said the incidents of children under 16 years driving erratically and speeding on public roads are becoming more commonplace.

"They would not allow an eight-year-old to get behind the wheel of a car and yet they are allowing children to go out onto the public road," she said.

She said that although it is not illegal for children to drive the quads on private land it is illegal to drive them on public roads.

"We have noticed an increasing number of incidents involving quads and we would have serious concerns. Parents have obligations in this matter.

"These quads are quite easy to come by and people are picking them up for a couple of hundred euro.

"These quads are not allowed on public roads unless they are properly taxed and insured and the driver has the correct licence, and yet this is not often the case.

"Anybody under 16 is not allowed on the public road on a quad. These are not toys and they can reach serious speeds," she said.

READ MORE

Alzheimer’s drug ‘reverses brain damage caused by alcohol’

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Armed man holding 37 people hostage on bus in Rio de JaneiroArmed man holding 37 people hostage on bus in Rio de Janeiro

Two-hour ambulance wait for elderly man who sustained head injuries on pavement in Cork CityTwo-hour ambulance wait for elderly man who sustained head injuries on pavement in Cork City

Concerns raised over British Consulate worker ‘detained’ in ChinaConcerns raised over British Consulate worker ‘detained’ in China

quads

More in this Section

Irish don’t understand HPV, says researchIrish don’t understand HPV, says research

Impasse persists at beef sector talksImpasse persists at beef sector talks

UCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked likeUCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked like

Thousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in ThurlesThousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in Thurles


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance on how to cope when your husband is pushing boundaries.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is playing games with another woman – what should I do?’

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 20, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »