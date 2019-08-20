'These are not toys' - Donegal gardaí 'have serious concerns' over rise in children driving quads on roads

Gardaí in Donegal have expressed their anger after stopping children as young as eight driving quads on public roads without tax, insurance or a proper licence.

They have warned that parents and guardians who buy children such machines and allow them to be used by children are liable for prosecution.

Gardaí said they have noticed an increase in such incidents on the Inishowen Peninsula.

Garda Sgt Charlene Anderson from Buncrana Garda Station pleaded with adults to be more responsible when supervising children on quads.

She said the incidents of children under 16 years driving erratically and speeding on public roads are becoming more commonplace.

"They would not allow an eight-year-old to get behind the wheel of a car and yet they are allowing children to go out onto the public road," she said.

She said that although it is not illegal for children to drive the quads on private land it is illegal to drive them on public roads.

"We have noticed an increasing number of incidents involving quads and we would have serious concerns. Parents have obligations in this matter.

"These quads are quite easy to come by and people are picking them up for a couple of hundred euro.

"These quads are not allowed on public roads unless they are properly taxed and insured and the driver has the correct licence, and yet this is not often the case.

"Anybody under 16 is not allowed on the public road on a quad. These are not toys and they can reach serious speeds," she said.