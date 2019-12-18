'These are not lives without consequence' - Abuse charity says more should be done to protect women

A domestic abuse charity has said more supports were needed for those who are vulnerable to domestic violence.

Adding that six women had been killed this year in domestic violence incidents, Women's Aid CEO Sarah Benson said: "Thankfully we are at least having a somewhat more open conversation about it.

"That need for those who are experiencing abuse to be able to reach out to ask for help, or for those who see a loved one who may be in trouble to offer a hand to say 'is everything ok?', is really important. That can be the first step in someone seeking support, seeking help.

"The legacy, the devastation, the pain continues for many, many years, even decades.

These are not lives without consequence...They leave gaping holes in families and in communities.

"We need to do more to support and protect those who may be at risk."

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger has requested a Dáil debate on cases of domestic violence.