'These are her golden years': Homeless charity's picture of elderly woman eating dinner on Dublin windowsill goes viral

Additional reporting by Greg Murphy

A picture of an elderly woman eating her dinner off a windowsill in Dublin has been viewed hundreds of times online.

Volunteer group The Homeless Street Cafe posted the image on Facebook saying it is heartbreaking that these are her 'golden years.'

It said the elderly woman eats her meal from a plastic bowl every week and the issue of homelessness is beyond a crisis.





Meanwhile, a homeless man remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was injured in an attempt to move a tent he was sleeping in Dublin.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on the Grand Canal at Wilton Terrace when the tent was removed using an industrial vehicle.

Gardaí at Pearse Street are investigating.