Theresa May 'kicking the can down the road' in terms of Brexit, says former ambassador to UK

Former Irish Ambassador to the UK, Italy and the EU Bobby McDonagh is predicting that British Prime Minister Theresa May is going to “run down the clock” in terms of the UK’s departure from the EU on March 29.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that “the ball is very much in the British court at this stage. I think her game plan is very clear.”

Bobby McDonagh

Mr McDonagh said that Mrs May’s focus is entirely on getting through a deal with the EU, but that she is “kicking the can down the road” trying to avoid other options and holding the threat of a “crash out” deal over MPs.

“She’s saying that if this doesn’t go through there’ll be Armageddon.”

He said that it is up to Britain to ask for an extension and he feels that the EU would be sympathetic to such a request, but it would depend on the length or duration of an extension and the purpose of an extension.

“Britain doesn’t hold all the cards on that. The EU will want to know what the extension is for? How long is it for? Three months or three years? If it is just so the House of Commons can keep going around in circles?