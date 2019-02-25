NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Theresa May 'kicking the can down the road' in terms of Brexit, says former ambassador to UK

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 08:39 AM
By Vivienne Clarke

Former Irish Ambassador to the UK, Italy and the EU Bobby McDonagh is predicting that British Prime Minister Theresa May is going to “run down the clock” in terms of the UK’s departure from the EU on March 29.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that “the ball is very much in the British court at this stage. I think her game plan is very clear.”

Bobby McDonagh

Mr McDonagh said that Mrs May’s focus is entirely on getting through a deal with the EU, but that she is “kicking the can down the road” trying to avoid other options and holding the threat of a “crash out” deal over MPs.

READ MORE: May holds 'good, friendly' but 'fleeting' Brexit meeting with Merkle and EU leaders

“She’s saying that if this doesn’t go through there’ll be Armageddon.”

He said that it is up to Britain to ask for an extension and he feels that the EU would be sympathetic to such a request, but it would depend on the length or duration of an extension and the purpose of an extension.

“Britain doesn’t hold all the cards on that. The EU will want to know what the extension is for? How long is it for? Three months or three years? If it is just so the House of Commons can keep going around in circles?

Her tactic is to run down the clock, but there are others actors on the stage now, some would like a second referendum and some want a softer Brexit.

More on this topic

May holds 'good, friendly' but 'fleeting' Brexit meeting with Merkle and EU leaders

Ireland not playing chicken, Varadkar warns May ahead of sideline talks

Car makers must gear up for big changes

I’m getting the heebie jeebies about Brexit


KEYWORDS

Brexit

More in this Section

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit


Lifestyle

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

Fish, mirrors, and test of self-awareness

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »