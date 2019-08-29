'There will have to be some checks' if no Brexit deal, Business Minister says

Inspections of animals away from the border and the payment of tariffs online will be among changes envisaged if Britain crashes out of the EU.

Business Minister, Heather Humphreys, confirmed these are two options being considered if there is a no-deal and Ireland is forced to protect the EU's trading frontier.

Businesses needed to “prepare for the worst”, she said, with just over 60 days until the Brexit deal deadline of October 31.

Secret talks between the EU and Ireland are ongoing about a 'plan B' if there is no Brexit deal. This involves alternative inspection regimes of animal food products as well as customs payments. With a hard Brexit, the border with the North would be the frontier into the EU. Ministers and EU figures have insisted that the union's single market must be protected.

In Dublin today, Ms Humphreys, who represents the Cavan-Monaghan constituency, emphasised that there will be no checks along the border if Britain crashes out of the EU, but inspections will have to be carried out elsewhere: "We have been telling businesses to prepare for Brexit, for the worst possible scenario," she said.

"In terms of checks on the border, of course, we do not want checks on the border, we have said there will be no checks on the border. But there will be checks at some point in terms of protecting the customs union and the single market.

There will have to be some checks, tariffs can be paid online, but in terms of SPS checks, there will be checks at some stage. We're talking to the European Commission we are trying to find solutions, this is not easy.

Ms Humphreys said businesses will have to treat Britain as a 'third country' in the case of a no-deal Brexit: "World Trade Organization rules apply, so we're saying to them 'prepare for the worst while we continue to work to get the best possible outcome for this country'.”

Her remarks come as pressure mounts on the Government to come clean about how businesses, exporters and farmers will have to comply with any new checks or levies with a hard Brexit.

European Affairs Minister, Helen McEntee, said a no-deal is now more likely after British prime minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend the House of Commons for weeks to thwart the Opposition.

The House of Commons now won't sit from the second week in September until October 14 - just three days before a key EU summit ahead of the Halloween Brexit deadline. This leaves British MPs little time to block a no-deal or move a motion of no-confidence against the Johnson administration.

No practical alternatives to the backstop has been presented by Britain yet, Ms McEntee told RTE.

The minister said it will be a number of weeks before the Government reveals the outcome of talks with the EU about any new hard Brexit checks and how to protect the single market.

Ms McEntee also slapped down colleague, junior finance minister Michael D'Arcy, for comparing Mr Johnson's moves to the actions of Oliver Cromwell in a tweet. This did not reflect government policy, she said.

“This was a military dictatorship,” wrote Mr D'Arcy. “Cromwell dismissed his parliament when they disagreed with him,” he added.

The Tweet has since been deleted.