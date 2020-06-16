Veteran Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív has warned that Ireland will have two big political parties in the future, but one of them will not be Fianna Fáil.

Mr Ó Cuív, grandson of the party’s founder Éamon de Valera, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show that while it will be difficult to campaign against the proposed programme for government, he will be making it “perfectly clear” that he will not be voting for the document.

However, he said that while he thinks the document will “probably” get through, he will vote for Micheál Martin to be Taoiseach.

“Do I think this government will last? I doubt that very much.”

Mr Ó Cuív said he will be making his views known to members of the Fianna Fáil party and that the party’s members will make up their own minds.

He said he would not be voting for the agreement “for a myriad of reasons” chief among them being the Irish language section which he described as “very disappointing” and the lack of mention of the islands.

Fine Gael did not deliver in the last government, he added.

Mr Ó Cuív was also concerned about regeneration plans for towns and villages and the Common Agriculture Policy. He had made “a lot” of submissions for the programme, he said.

The people had voted for change in the last election. “They wanted Fine Gael out.” Fianna Fáil had a choice to go with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

“I seriously fear for the party. I reckon the way we’re going there will be two big political parties in the future and one of them will not be Fianna Fáil.”