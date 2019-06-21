There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot.
The top prize was €36,686,125.
Two players had five numbers and one lucky star number - each claiming €520,195.
One Irish player had four numbers and two stars winning just under €2,000.
The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 9, 25, 39 while the lucky stars were 3 and 7.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.