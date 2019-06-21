News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 10:49 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot.

The top prize was €36,686,125.

Two players had five numbers and one lucky star number - each claiming €520,195.

One Irish player had four numbers and two stars winning just under €2,000.

The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 9, 25, 39 while the lucky stars were 3 and 7.

Lotto Results: Friday, June 21, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 15
    • 17
    • 19
    • 23
    • 38
    • 6


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 16
    • 21
    • 24
    • 38
    • 28


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €36,686,125

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 5
    • 8
    • 9
    • 25
    • 39
    • 3
    • 7


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 12
    • 13
    • 20


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 15
    • 18
    • 24
    • 37
    • 1


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 24
    • 29
    • 32
    • 39
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

'I wanted him to be ashamed of what he did' - Cork man speaks out after rapist is sentenced

